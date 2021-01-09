trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $2.30 at Mizuho

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $1.85 to $2.30 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Get trivago alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 1,048,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,759. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.99 million. On average, analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.