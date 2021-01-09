Truist Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $65.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Diamondback Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.34.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $94.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 373,601 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

