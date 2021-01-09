Truist Raises FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Price Target to $56.00

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price target upped by Truist from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.51. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 67,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

