Truist Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $245.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective raised by Truist from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.92.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,004. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.13. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

