Truist Securiti Comments on Stryker Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.15.

Get Stryker alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

NYSE:SYK opened at $243.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.