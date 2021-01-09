Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 1,600 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 110.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV opened at $128.30 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

