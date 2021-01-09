Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires New Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.41.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $96.89 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.