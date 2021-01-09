Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $172.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

