Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 1,600 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $81.82 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.