Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 400 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Enbridge by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,599 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,460,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,786,000 after purchasing an additional 829,092 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

