Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,944,000 after buying an additional 182,302 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.68.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $290.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $295.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

