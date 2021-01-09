Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82. Tucows has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $765.44 million, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $371,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,786 shares in the company, valued at $40,249,281.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,138.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,410 shares of company stock worth $778,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tucows by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

