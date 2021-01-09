Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$5.50” Price Target for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.86.

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock opened at C$5.06 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.00.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -4.40%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,363,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

