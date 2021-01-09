Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $425,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

