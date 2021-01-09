Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.19

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.64. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 297,396 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 145.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 84,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 595.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 166,362 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

