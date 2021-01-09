Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TKC. BidaskClub raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Erste Group raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 719,618 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

