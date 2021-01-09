Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 9.4%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $157.68 and last traded at $156.97. 819,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 628,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $359,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,816.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $9,396,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,297,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,086 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,474. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 256.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

