Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of TWTR opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,622,523 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

