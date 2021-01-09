Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,145 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,427,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 1,345,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 3,092,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

