U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.54 and last traded at $50.34. Approximately 681,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 497,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $843.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $408,635. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the third quarter worth about $2,786,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

