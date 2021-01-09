UBS Group Increases Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by UBS Group from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.40.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$34.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.74. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.19.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,631,284.38. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total value of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at C$3,617,853.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 46,350 shares of company stock worth $1,222,991 and have sold 239,350 shares worth $7,299,138.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.