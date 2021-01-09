UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded UFP Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a top pick rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.17.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.