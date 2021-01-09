Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Up 5.8%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.60 and last traded at $145.40. 653,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 590,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.49.

A number of research firms have commented on RARE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The business had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,188 shares of company stock worth $5,969,316. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

