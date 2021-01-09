Unification Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,563.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $260,083.38 and approximately $9,563.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00104827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00566425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

