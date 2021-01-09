Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $218.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.59 and a 200-day moving average of $192.04. The firm has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

