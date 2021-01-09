United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.68 Billion

Brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post sales of $22.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.23 billion and the lowest is $22.22 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $82.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.95 billion to $82.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.96 billion to $88.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.15.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

