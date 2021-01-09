Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.42. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 5,274 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

