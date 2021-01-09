Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UE. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

UE stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,091,000 after buying an additional 141,288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 462,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 133.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 53,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 71.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 82,222 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

