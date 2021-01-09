USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

USAK stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. USA Truck has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.85.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $141.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. Research analysts predict that USA Truck will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 5.4% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

