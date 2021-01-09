V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

V.F. stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $97.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of -675.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in V.F. by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

