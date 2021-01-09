Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $15.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE:VALE opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 127.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599,558 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth about $70,370,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $44,858,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $35,022,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth about $32,623,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

