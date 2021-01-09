Valor Token Hits Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Valor Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $125,636.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00283394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.94 or 0.03428536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

