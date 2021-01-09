ValuEngine Downgrades Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $377.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

