ValuEngine Downgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assertio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Get Assertio alerts:

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Assertio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 6,784,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $2,510,203.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.