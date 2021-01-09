ValuEngine Downgrades Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Canaan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Canaan stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Canaan has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 26.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 93.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,517 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

