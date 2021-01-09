ValuEngine Downgrades Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NSANY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $18.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

