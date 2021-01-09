ValuEngine Lowers Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MLCO. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.39.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

