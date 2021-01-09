ValuEngine Lowers Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QIWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qiwi from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Sberbank CIB lowered Qiwi from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Qiwi from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qiwi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Qiwi by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after buying an additional 216,547 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 971.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 139,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

