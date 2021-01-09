ValuEngine Upgrades Nokia (NYSE:NOK) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Nokia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Nokia stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nokia by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nokia by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Nokia by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Nokia by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 24.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

