Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 187.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,195,000 after buying an additional 50,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,157,000 after purchasing an additional 89,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67,926 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

