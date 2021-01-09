Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $125.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

