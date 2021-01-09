Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.