Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Trading 21.8% Higher

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares were up 21.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 974,347 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 366,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $102.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

