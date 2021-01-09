Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.17. Vaso shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,093,419 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $29.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.53 million for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 2.19%.

About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

