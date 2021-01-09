Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VSTA. ValuEngine lowered Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

VSTA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 67,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,446. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,430,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

