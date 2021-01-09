Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.83.

VEEV opened at $288.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.07, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $80,184.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,794.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total transaction of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock worth $11,796,590. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 530.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

