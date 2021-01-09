Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 7,371,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,125,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

VLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,978,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $510,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

