VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.21.

Shares of VER opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its holdings in VEREIT by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,114,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in VEREIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,533,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.