Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of VET stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 62,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

