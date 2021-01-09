Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viavi has a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics. It engages in targeted restructuring activities to consolidate its operations and better align businesses with evolving market conditions and investment strategy. Management expects growth in 2021 to be driven by the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing. The Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segment is benefiting from strong demand for 3D sensing and anti-counterfeiting products. Viavi has joined the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program. However, its operations are affected by seasonality patterns and supply-chain disruptions. The Network and Service Enablement segment is expected to be under pressure in second-quarter fiscal 2021 due to the pandemic. Forex woes and reduced end-market demand are other headwinds.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,111. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,231,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

